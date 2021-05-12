Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Partnership between Del Mar College, TAMU-K brings more opportunities for students

items.[0].videoTitle
Del Mar College and Texas A&amp;M-Kingsville have announced a five-year partnership to expand edcuational opportunities for their students.
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:55:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big day for students in the Coastal Bend. On Wednesday, Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Kingsville signed a partnership to expand education opportunities for students.

The five year agreement is an expansion of the relationship between the schools.

With this partnership, students at both campuses will have access to all of the resources and services they need, including financial aid, distance education and admissions.

"Really the past year and a half has been heading towards this," said Del Mar president and CEO Dr. Mark Escamilla. "Obviously COVID has slowed a few things down, but today we're here to get past all that and get things moving."

The new partnership goes into effect this fall.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education