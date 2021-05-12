Partnership between Del Mar College, TAMU-K brings more opportunities for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big day for students in the Coastal Bend. On Wednesday, Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Kingsville signed a partnership to expand education opportunities for students.

The five year agreement is an expansion of the relationship between the schools.

With this partnership, students at both campuses will have access to all of the resources and services they need, including financial aid, distance education and admissions.

"Really the past year and a half has been heading towards this," said Del Mar president and CEO Dr. Mark Escamilla. "Obviously COVID has slowed a few things down, but today we're here to get past all that and get things moving."

The new partnership goes into effect this fall.