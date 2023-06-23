Park Road 22 Bridge to be reduced to one lane on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The northbound lane of the Park Road 22 Bridge on Padre Island will be closed starting Friday at 9 a.m., according to a release from city officials.

Contractors are repairing a road failure and expect the repairs to take up to three hours.

Motorists will only be permitted to cross the bridge either northbound toward Commodores Drive or southbound toward Whitecap Boulevard. A pilot car and flaggers will be on site to guide motorists across the bridge. Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists are asked to be safe and be aware of the work zone, as well as to plan accordingly for any potential delays.

