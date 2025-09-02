Parent voices concern over Ten Commandments in classrooms amid SB 10 Injunction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A preliminary injunction blocking Texas Senate Bill 10 has left some parents questioning how the Ten Commandments law remains in effect in certain school districts, including Flour Bluff Independent School District.

Senate Bill 10, which went into effect Sept. 1, requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every Texas public classroom. However, a federal court issued a preliminary injunction on Aug. 20 after several Texas parents filed a lawsuit against the state, naming 11 districts as defendants.

Flour Bluff ISD is not among the 11 districts named in the lawsuit.

Kimberly Inmon, a Flour Bluff ISD parent, reached out with concerns about the legality of the Ten Commandments going up in her child's classroom at Flour Bluff High School.

"It's only fair that if one religion is given a space, they should all be included," Inmon said.

Inmon believes the law is unconstitutional because it violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

"We weren't based on Christianity. We were based on the idea of freedom of religion but freedom from oppressive religion," Inmon said.

The ACLU sent the following statement to KRIS6 News:

“Technically, the injunction order was directed specifically to the 11 districts listed as defendants. But all school districts have an independent obligation to uphold the constitution. This ruling makes clear that SB 10 is unconstitutional, and every school district should take heed of it, even if they are not a defendant in the case.”

However, supporters of Senate Bill 10, like Devante Boll, a Christian and father, say they support the Ten Commandments in public schools.

Boll tells KRIS6 News that at minimum, the Ten Commandments serve as a good moral code that students should follow.

"If you look at the Ten Commandments, even if you don't believe in God, we would all say, 'it's not good to steal, it's not good to lie, it's not good to be jealous of what any other person has, be grateful for what you have,'" Boll said.

Whether you are for or against the Ten Commandments in classrooms, in the end, the courts will decide.

