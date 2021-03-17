Panjo's Pizza has been serving up the good stuff for years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s another edition of Family Favorite Foods with a visit to a long-standing Corpus Christi favorite.

Panjo’s Pizza has been a staple here for many years in Corpus Christi. Manager Katlyn Garret explains the unique appeal of the restaurant with two of Panjo's favorites.

"It takes 20 minutes," Garret said. "They start similar, the South of the Border and the Meat Lovers. They both start with the crust or the dough, we call them shells. We put the sauce and the cheese, the Meat Lovers you cover it with meat. - pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon and Italian sausage. And for the South of the Border, there's onions, jalapeños, ground beef, crushed up Fritos, lettuce and tomatoes."

Garret said she wasn't sure we wanted to go into her family's business.

"Since we were old enough to walk I’m sure we were doing something," she said. "And anytime we mentioned getting at job somewhere else, our dad just would say, I’ll just work you more hour, you don’t need to work anywhere else.

"So we didn’t really get an option. But that’s okay. That’s what made it easy."

That family association has continued with Panjo's over the years.

"People look at family business as hard, obviously me and my sisters fight. There’s eight of us and we’re going to fight," she said. " But is great, you understand each other and what you’re doing. Every time I’m here I get like the absence of my dad being here, so it’s nice.

"Even with my grandma. She is the same way. She would sit over there and pour beer. So they’ve all done what I’m doing at one point. So it what builds me. I love being here. Honestly, even on my day off, I’m here. I’m here all the time. I’m eating here I’m sitting in the dining room I’m talking to customers. I love the relationship I have with my customers. They tell me about their day and I tell them about my day. I know about their kids and their family.

Specialties at Panjo's include their Meat Lovers and the South of the Border, a local favorite. I like the Meat Lovers and I try it everywhere I go. So I’m going to take a taste. It’s got Canadian bacon, sausage - all the good stuff. That's a good pizza from Panjo's Pizza, a family-owned restaurant. They’ve been in business for decades.

Panjo's was gracious to share the recipe for both of their favorite pizzas.

South of the Border

Grab the desired-sized crust.

Lay the corn meal down on the pizza pan.

Place the crust directly on the corn meal.

Provide one ladle of sauce and a handful of shredded mozzarella cheese.

Spread the cheese all the way around.

Add toppings, including red onion, sliced jalapeños, crushed Fritos, American cheese and ground beef. Top with lettuce and tomato after the pizza is cooked.

Bake the pizza at 450 degrees for about 10-15 minutes, or cook it at 350 degrees in a home convectional oven.

Remove from oven, divide into the desired amount of slices and enjoy.

Meat Lovers

Grab the desired-sized crust.

Lay the corn meal down on the pizza pan.

Place the crust directly on the corn meal.

Provide one ladle of sauce and a handful of shredded mozzarella cheese.

Spread the cheese all the way around.

Add toppings like a layer of pepperoni, a layer of Canadian bacon, a layer of salami, a layer of ground beef, a layer of Italian sausage, a layer of beef and a layer of sausage shaped into bite-sized balls.

Bake the pizza at 450 degrees for about 10-15 minutes, or cook it at 350 degrees in a home convectional oven.

Remove from oven, divide into the desired amount of slices and enjoy.