Padre Island residents, business owners frustrated over prolonged construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While construction can be very beneficial for the city and residents, the long period of time it has taken for it to be completed left many Padre Island residents and businesses frustrated.

Anna Bertram and Dani Dews, who are baristas at Island Joes Coffee and Gallery on 14829 S Padre Island Dr,, said the traffic flow near the store can be a hassle.

"It is kind of confusing for people that are not from here maybe, like driving on this road right here, with the double lanes also the construction cones block our drive through a lot we have had to move them so many times also the construction vehicles," they said.

For over two years there has been constant construction going on the island.

The city is working on the Park Road 22 Bridge and the Packery Channel Reconstruction Project. The construction on the two lane roads is affecting traffic flow, especially during high seasons such as the summer.

Businesses are not the only ones frustrated, but their customers as well.

"Sometimes they offer to move the cones out of the way for us because they are also frustrated, a lot of the times we have to move them in and out of the highway because there is so much stuff in the way," Dews and Bertram said. "Trying to find a parking space and trying to get in safely (is difficult), and it does kind of affect our drive through as well."

Council member Dan Suckley said the construction for Park Bridge 22 was delayed several months due to a missing construction piece but will be done by November. The Packery channel will be finished by October.

"Traffic will improve significantly once they start opening those lanes, so it is kind off only up from here," Suckley said.

Suckley also said the reasons why these projects are happening all at once is due to different reasons.

"It is not solely 100% on the city to stage those projects, but certainly you have to work when dollars are available, when budgets and contractors are available," he said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.