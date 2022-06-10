Padre Island locals gather supplies to take to Uvalde families

A group of locals on The Island are joining forces to bring prayer, food, and comfort to the families in Uvalde in the wake of the recent school-shooting tragedy.

Island chef Vita Jarrin said she and chef Gail Huesmann are making 21 lasagnas, salads, and other meals to take to the families.

Along with meals, they are taking in donations such as canned foods, toiletries, gift cards — anything to help.

Jarrin said that, during these hard times, they wanted to continue to love and support their Texas neighbors.

“Our thought was: We wanted to show them support from a neighboring town in Texas and try to ease a little bit of that pain and that stress of trying to feed the rest of their family members and preparing during this time that they are laying their loved ones to rest," she said.

If you would like to drop off any donations, they have boxes set up around the island at these locations:

Coastal Synergy Associates (next to Island moon)



14646 Compass St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Island Market IGA

15401 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Island Resort

15202 Windward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

They plan to take three trips to Uvalde this month. Here are a list of items you can donate:

Island Market IGA Gift Cards/HEB Gift Cards ($25 cards)

Island Market IGA/H.E.B. Full Family Meal Preps

Frozen Family Meals/Casseroles

Easily Prepared Sides (to go with frozen meals)

• Canned vegetables

• Bread Rolls

• Frozen or boxed deserts – Cobblers, Pies, Cakes

Large Links of Sausage (enough to feed a family)

BBQ Chicken (enough to feed a family)

Bags of pinto beans

Potatoes

Spaghetti Packs

Jarred Spaghetti Sauces

Meatballs (enough to feed a family)

Salad Dressings

Juice, Tea, Water

Many Large Foil Baking Dishes (to pack whole meals for individual families)

Reusable Bags to pack whole family meals

Paper Plates, napkins/paper towels, and plastic utensils

For more information and questions contact chef Gail at Island Resort at: kitchenmanager@islandresortusa.com

