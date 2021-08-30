PAAC wellness clinic offers free pet vaccines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your pets need their shots, you can get them for them for free thanks to Petco and the group, People Assisting Animal Control.

Petco is providing a million vaccines through a new national initiative, and PAAC is getting some of those shots with hopes of vaccinating around 2,500 pets against diseases like parvo and distemper.

Vaccines are available on a first come-first served basis at that group's wellness clinic at 5804 Ayers Street. You can get shots for your dog or cat Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.