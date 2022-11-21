PAAC continues its free spay and neuter program for areas most in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local group is continuing its mission to help lower the number of stray animals in the community.

People Assisting Animal Control, also known as PAAC, is continuing its free spay and neuter program.

They're offering services to those who live in the 78406 and 78415 zip codes.

Cheryl Martinez, the president of PAAC, told KRIS 6 News that several people ask them why services aren't available to everyone.

Unfortunately, that's because PAAC can only help a few areas at a time because of funding.

"We work with the City of Corpus Christi animal control and those are areas that have a lot of strays," Martinez said. "So those are the areas you want to choose because then you're going to be using your resources a lot better by doing that."

Just recently, PAAC teamed up with the city to work with other streets in needs of services.

Here's a list of the other neighborhoods eligible:

1400 - 1699 Mussett St.

100 - 513 Sam Rankin St.

1400 - 1622 Caldwell St.

100 - 605 Josephine St.

100 - 607 Mexico St.

1406 - 1623 Howard St.

1400 - 1623 Mestina St.

1400 - 1623 Lipan St.

1400 - 1622 Comanche St.

To learn more about PAAC's spay and neuter program, call 361-248-2009.

