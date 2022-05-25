Owl gets a second chance after being stuck in barbed wire fence

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Bee County Sheriff's Office got a different kind of emergency call Tuesday night when deputies were called out to the southern part of the county to rescue an owl.

The caller had found the animal entangled in a barbed-wire fence.

Officials were able to free the hooter from the fence wire, but the owl did sustain an eye injury in the escape.

It was transported to the Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center to receive medical care.

On its website, the aquarium states that it returns animals to their natural habitat once they are deemed healthy enough to be released, and if animals are unable to be released due to a permanent disability, that it works to find a proper long-term facility for it.