What do these new laws mean for Texans?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New Texas laws are now in effect and some could be more controversial than others. So how will these laws affect Texans and Corpus Christi residents?

Some of these laws include, the heartbeat bill, critical race theory, and the ERCOT reform bill.

According to our KRIS 6 news political analyst Dr. David Smith, many laws that will go into effect on September 1 are pleasing the conservative party of Texas but there is a new expansion on medical marijuana that Smith says pleases Texans in all parties.

“In many ways these are designed to benefit or bolster the entire state," he said. "But in others it is very much a partisan rallying point, it is a political talking point for the parties.”

Smith also said that these laws could help Governor Greg Abbott in his re-election campaign.

"It’s going to reinvigorate his base, especially those who have become disenchanted because some of his actions during the pandemic and how he kept pushing back on opening Texas quickly,” he said.

Smith added that the next couple of years will determine if Texans like these new laws.

“If we see a larger turn out, a movement towards a more moderate to liberal approach in the state as opposed to our more conservative nature," Smith said. "You could see these laws change over time."