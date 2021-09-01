Critical Race Theory bill goes into effect in Texas Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Going into effect Wednesday is HB 3979. The bill abolishes teaching critical race theory in public schools.

So how will this affect your child or your child's teacher?

Administrators in the largest school district in the area, CCISD said not much is going to change and, like any other day, it's business as usual.

"Our teachers will be teaching business as usual in line with our state standards," said Kimberly James, Deputy Superintendent for CCISD.

State standards set by the Texas Board of Education via TEKS, Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.

The district also says it'll continue to also follow CCISD board policy that's already in place which includes that "the board relies on staff to present various sides of controversial issues....So that students can develop and make informed judgments in their daily lives."

House Bill 3979 has been referred to as a critical race theory bill because, among other things, it bans teachers from teach anything that says a race or sex is inherently racist or oppressive, that an individual by virtue of their race is racist or oppressive, and that an individual bears responsibility for actions committed in the past and that no one should be made to feel guilty for their race or sex.

The bill is still being amended in the special session which ends next week. If not signed, it will keep House Bill 3979 as is.

Cecilia Garcia Akers is the daughter of the late civil rights leader and founder of the American G.I Forum, Dr. Hector P. Garcia. She testified against the amendments to the signed bill, which would take lessons of her father, and other prominent civil rights leaders, out of the classroom.

"It removes him," said Garcia-Akers. "That bill removes him and so many of the other national heroes that we have studied for many many years and my father it took a long time to get him into the main data section to be taught so this is a real tremendous slap to us, and his legacy."

CCISD said it will wait until the special session is over to make any changes if needed.

"Our teachers are well prepared, they know how to handle the material, I'm quite confident that we're gonna do the same, business as usual" said James.