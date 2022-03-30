Overdue upgrades heading to North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, the city council approved upgrades and improvements for Surfside Park on North Beach.

The design and build contract was awarded to SpawGlass Contractors, Inc., of Corpus Christi. The contract is for the design phase of new restrooms, a parking lot, a playground, and picnic tables.

According to city officials, funding for the project comes from the Parks and Recreation Bond 2020 funds totaling $2.5 million.

"The existing bathrooms and parking lot have reached their useful life expectancy. The current facility is located in a FEMA flood zone and is subject to frequent flooding," said city officials.

The community played a vital role in adding input on the upcoming project's layout, design, and placement. City officials say the community also helped choose the colors of the bathrooms, parking lots, and park amenities.

"This is great news for North Beach and for the many visitors that come to Surfside Park," District 1 Councilmember Billy Lerma said. "I'm looking forward to seeing families enjoying the new playground facilities."

Features such as a playground and picnic tables will be included in the outdoor space.

The design will also include a walkway ramp for wheelchairs in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility requirements.

"The surrounding areas leading to the facility will be elevated to help alleviate flooding during high tides and rain events," said city officials.

The current bathrooms at Surfside Park will be demolished, and the new building will take roughly four months to complete.