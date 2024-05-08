Over 15 police reports filed of vehicle-theft related incidents on Southside in 4 days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — At least two subdivisions on the Southside, Rancho Vista and Terra Mar, have been the target of several vehicle related-thefts.

Rancho Vista resident Amanda Rupenski said since she's lived in the subdivision for about the last 10 years and this is the first instance of attempted theft she has experienced.

"So I kind of started looking around and the glove compartment was open with a book fallen on the floor and I thought, somebody definitely broke in. And somebody definitely broke in. And so I just checked my app on my phone and sure enough it showed at 2:10 a.m. somebody breaking in," Rupenski said.

While Rupenski didn’t have anything stolen, others weren’t so lucky. This map shows all of the police reports filed of theft from vehicles or theft of vehicles since May 4.

One man who did not want to be identified who also lives on the Southside said he had a firearm stolen out of his vehicle during the same time frame.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Corpus Christi Police Department on the crime spree anddid not hear back before airtime. But Rupenski said CCPD spoke with after she filed her police report.

"[CCPD said] We should not go outside if somebody is breaking into the car, because it’s very dangerous. There had people come tell them that they’ve been shot at or have actually been killed. So they told us do not go out and try to approach them. Just call the police," Rupenski said.

