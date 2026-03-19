Out of the Darkness Walk aims to raise awareness, support suicide prevention.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sobering reality is driving a local effort to bring hope and awareness to the Coastal Bend. Every 11 minutes, an American loses their life to suicide, according to national data.

Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk

Now, community members are being invited to take part in an event designed to support those struggling and remember those lost.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk is coming to Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, offering a space for healing, connection and education.

Event organizers say the walk is about more than just raising awareness—it is about reminding people they are not alone.

“It’s about supporting people and showing those who are struggling, or who have lost someone to suicide, that there is help and there is hope,” said Jeanelle Proctor, an officer with Psi Chi.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention funds research, provides free prevention programs and advocates for mental health legislation. Organizers say those resources are critical in addressing a crisis that affects families across the country.

For Laura Swofford, the cause is deeply personal.

She says her child struggled with suicidal thoughts as a teenager, leaving her unsure of how to help at the time.

“Once we got the support we needed, it changed everything,” Swofford said. “Since then, I’ve made it my mission to help other families navigate those same challenges.”

Swofford emphasized that suicide is preventable and that resources are available, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day by call or text.

Organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the need for more open conversations about mental health.

Many people experienced loss and isolation during that time, often without access to support systems. Events like the Out of the Darkness Walk aim to reduce stigma and encourage those conversations.

“This is about breaking that stigma,” Proctor said. “We want people to feel comfortable reaching out and talking about what they’re going through.”

The walk will take place at Dugan Field on the campus of Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until 11 a.m.

The event is free to attend, and donations are encouraged to support ongoing suicide prevention efforts.

Organizers say even small actions like showing up can make a difference.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 to connect with trained counselors.

Community members are encouraged to come out, show support and help spread a message of hope across the Coastal Bend.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!