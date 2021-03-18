Menu

Our Katia Uriarte celebrates love for literacy

Katia and community leaders read to kids at Calk-Wilson
Katia Uriarte reads to students at Calk-Wilson Elementary School to celebrate Love of Literacy.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:06:44-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Katia Uriarte is out on assignment today, but early this morning before heading out the door, she read to the kids at Calk-Wilson Elementary School as she participated in Love For Literacy week.

”Good morning everyone,” Katia said as she greeted the kids, teachers and staff with a big wave.

Katia read the book “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut” by Dr. Seuss to the schools via zoom.

The school asked several community leaders if they too would help celebrate literacy by reading to the students. Gladly, they said yes.

Including Judge Missy Medary.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

And State Representative Todd Hunter is also reading on Friday.

Love For Literacy is a yearly initiative to encourage children to read as well as for parents to read to their children.

