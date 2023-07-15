Ortiz Jr. running for State Representative seat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another name has thrown their name in the hat to replace State Representative Abel Hererro. Solomon Ortiz Jr. announced his candidacy Friday afternoon. He is no stranger to Austin. Ortiz Jr. served as State Representative for District 33 from 2006 to 2011.

Ortiz Jr. is also the son of Solomon Ortiz the former U.S. Congressman and Nueces County Sheriff.

State Representative Hererro announced at the beginning of July that he was not seeking re-election to his District 34 seat. City Councilman Roland Barerra is also running to replace Hererro.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.