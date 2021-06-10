Organizers say there is an increased interest this year for O.S.O Bay Guardians Summer Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Bay Guardians Nature Summer Camp is preparing to welcome children into the Learning Center.

Students will start attending the camp Monday, June 14. While there, organizers say they will learn how to appreciate nature by heading outdoors.

O.S.O. Guardians Nature Summer Camp runs for 6 weeks. Its available for kids ages 5 to 10 starting Monday June 14 until August 6.

Campers will have the chance to experience fun mornings of exploring nature trails, meeting and catching live animals, using equipment like binoculars and microscopes, doing crafts, indoors activities and more.

After having to run at limited capacity in 2020, organizers say they're seeing increased interest this year.

"Sign ups did really well this year, we filled up in 4 to 5 days which is not typical for us it usually takes a couple of weeks. So, we filled up completely with a really large waitlist so we just shutdown registration completely," says Recreation Coordinator, Lauren Piorkowski.

Classes and the waitlist are full, but there are other activities to take part in at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

For a look at the events calendar for Oso Bay Wetlands, click here.

