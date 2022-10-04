Organizers gear up for the return of the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of Corpus Christi's holiday traditions is back for another year.

We're talking about the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade.

Hosted by the Padre Island Yacht Club and U.S. Marine Corps, the event collects toys and raises money for children in need in the Coastal Bend.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few dozen boats took part in the parade last year. An online auction was also held in efforts to raise money.

This year, organizers are hoping to make a comeback.

Right now, registration is open for boaters wanting to take part in the parade, scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10.

A boat decorating event will be held on Dec. 3 at the Padre Island Yacht club starting at 10 a.m.

To learn more about La Posada, click here.