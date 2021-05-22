Organization gives bikes to children of local Purple Heart veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A yearly giveaway to benefit children of Purple Heart veterans is struggling this year due to the pandemic.

The Red, White and Bike organization gives bikes to the children and younger siblings of combat veterans that were wounded or killed in action, and Saturday the VFW Post 2397 gave out four bikes to a group of these children.

"We have a fundraiser once a year in March that's called 'Bike for Little Heroes', and we usually have between four to 600 bike riders come out, but for the last two years because of COVID, we haven't had a fundraiser", said

Director for Operation Red, White and Bike Larry Reid.

Operation Red, White and Bike has been giving kids bikes for the past 10 years. They have given away 250 bikes total over the years.

If you'd like to help support Red, White and Bike, click here.