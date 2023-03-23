Organization assists teen girls with prom

The Coastal Bend Fairy Godmothers is an organization that provides free formal wear rentals to young girls in need.

The founder, Teresa Hunter, says she was inspired to begin the organization in 2012 with a little help from her daughter.

"When my daughter was young, she loved dressing up, but some of the dresses didn't fit her," said Hunter, "So I began looking for some that would work for her. As we began collecting so many dresses, her friends became interested and wanted to use them."

Hunter says her community began calling her the 'dress lady.' Soon, she was named the 'fairy godmother' and the rest was history.

Then eight years later, Hunter acquired the dress inventory of a former consignment shop that closed, which increased her collection.

The Coastal Bend Fairy Godmothers has an endless selection to make a young girl feel like a princess. With more than one thousand dresses to choose from, each girl has the opportunity to pick out jewelry, shoes and a handbag to match.

"All of our dresses are from donations. The community has really rallied behind us and supported us. It's unbelievable how we're able to make a difference in so many people's lives," said Hunter.

That's not it. The young girls can also get hair and makeup services before their event with the help of The Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics.

But this magical experience is not only for the princesses. The organization also provides suits and tuxedos from young men.

When picking out the right attire for that special event, the young men also receive help from the organization's very own fairy godfather.

"What we're doing here is really making people feel special," said Hunter, "Many people don't understand how hard it may be to afford all of the elements that go into prom. So if we can take the load off of them, that's what we'll do. This means so much to kids who otherwise may have never went."

The Coastal Bend Fairy Godmothers will host a fundraiser event on April 1. It's their very own re-prom where adults who did not attend prom in high school, get the opportunity once again. It's the organization's first time offering their inventory to anyone other than school-aged individuals. Tickets can be found on the organization's website.

If you'd like to volunteer this prom season or donate gently used formal wear, head to the Coastal Bend Fairy Godmothers' Facebook page for more information.

