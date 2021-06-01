Orange Grove police chief resigns after assault accusation

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Orange Grove Police Chief Roy Lee Guerrero resigned, according to city manager Todd Wright.

Guerrero was under under investigation after allegedly pushing and slamming a 16-year-old boy to the ground at an apartment complex in Alice while working off-duty.

Though he wasn't working in his capacity as chief when the incident happened, the Orange Grove city council launched an investigation after the accusation became public to see if he violated city policies.

Wright said Guerrero submitted his resignation at Thursday’s city council meeting, effective June 1.

The city appointed Hector Valverde as interim police chief.