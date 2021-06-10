Orange Grove ISD releases their athletics program supervision plan

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Due to April's hazing incident and the arrest of six high school students, Orange Grove ISD will now implement their new athletics's supervision program.

The program will consist of three main points, the first involves supervision in the locker rooms when student athletes are in them.

It will also consist of community led education during athletics period, the school district will also be implementing a big brother and big sister program in collaboration with the headquarters in San Antonio and the Coastal Bend office.

Kimberly Perez, Director of the Coastal bend office says the program will benefit the students.

" We start to build the asset and care about the peoples feelings and care about people," She said, " Bullying is no longer a factor, that is not something you want to do."

Perez believes this can help reduce the number of bullying incidents.

"You create those friendships with those people." She said.

The program was copied from a high school in San Antonio and will be the only program in the Coastal Bend.

"There is so many things that they don't feel comfortable talking to their parents about," Perez said, "So having an outlet and a mentor that they feel comfortable talking to them about, is beneficial in so many ways."

