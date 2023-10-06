Orange Grove High School students ditch the books for a lesson in mental health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many other Coastal Bend districts are off of school this Friday, Oct. 6, students at Orange Grove High School got a different kind of break with their first ever Stress Free Activity Day.

Instead of heading to the classrooms to learn about subjects like math and history, students got a lesson in handling stress.

"I think all of the varieties of music therapy, art therapy, animal therapy and food therapy is going to be good for them," organizer Franco Mcleen said.

The day kicked off with pancakes for breakfast followed by several different activities like playing with therapy dogs, coloring, games, even live music by students. All the activities were aimed at focusing on students social-emotional intelligence.

The Stress Free Activity Day came at the end of the schools nine week period, which senior Will Klatt said was the perfect time.

"I think it’s a really great time for me and my fellow peers to take our minds off our homework, especially after having our nine weeks test. It really lets us just relax our minds and think about what we have upcoming, our next challenge," Klatt said.

For students with their future on their minds, a day like this was the break they never knew they needed.

"I think it's very good for the students, especially for upperclassman that are struggling with college stuff, it feels good to take a day off," student Maddison Hobbs said.

Although Suicide Prevention Month was in September, the school felt it was necessary to take steps to prevent it now.

"I just hope that other schools and organizations will take key that our students need help, and so learning how to cope and handle stress is a positive thing that we need to focus on right now," Mcleen said.

The event was made possible through many fundraisers and donations, as well as a group of volunteers and staff willing to come together, keeping students mental health a priority.

Orange Grove High School plans to make this an annual event, but after seeing how much students enjoyed their "day off," it's possible they could host another one in the spring semester.

