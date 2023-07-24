Operation SOS helping families across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A blessing in disguise, Operation SOS is helping to provide those in need with school supplies. Amanda Palacio, a local mother, takes education seriously, especially when it comes to her daughter Sydney.

"It really did a lot, you know, for Sydney and I. Knowing we had the peace of mind of her going to school and having everything she needed, " Amanda Palacio said.

With rising prices across the board, Amanda worried about what was next. Operation SOS came through for Sydney's school year.

"Without those school supplies, she wouldn't be able to do the work she needs to complete in class," Palacio said.

Amanda works at the Wesley Community Center and is expecting another child. She recently was able to get a home and says help from HEB, the United Way of the Coastal Bend, and KRIS 6 provided took a weight off her shoulders.

"I'm nothing but grateful to all of our sponsors and everybody that had a hand in Sydney's and I's success," Palacio said.

Stephanie Jordan with United Way of the Coastal Bend says it's stories like Amanda's and Sydney's that make them do this every year.

"It's why we get up in the morning. It's why we want to raise as much money as possible, so it's really important for her too. It feels really good to help as many students as possible, and we're hoping that it makes our donors feel really good, too, because who doesn't remember their first day of school?" Jordan recalls.

Sydney will enter first grade this year and hopes to benefit from Operation SOS again this school year.

