Operation Save Our Students kicks off Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past 25 years, KRIS Communications, United Way of the Coastal Bend and HEB have sponsored Operation Supply Our Students giveaway. The donation drive helps provide school supplies to students in need in the coastal bend.

Starting July 7, 2021 until August 17, if you're shopping at any HEB you'll find tear pads at the registers. Customers can donate $1, $3 or $7 to their grocery bill or you can also donate school supplies.

In 2019, more than 10,000 underprivileged students were given supplies they need.

There is also a text to give campaign were viewers can text SOS to 91999 for the option to give any amount they choose.

