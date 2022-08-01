Operation Safe Return visits TMISD school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were a lot of smiling faces at Tuloso-Midway Primary School Monday morning.

Representatives with Operation Safe Return paid the elementary school a visit and they came bearing gifts.

The group donated hundreds of backpacks full of back to school supplies.

Operation Safe Return is a partnership between police, local businesses and members of the community.

Their mission is to make sure all students ahve the necessary supplies to succeed in school.

Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre said, "This is an opportunity for those kids not to be left behind and they're so appreciative of everything they get. You give a kid a new bike, a new pair of shoes and school supplies and you'll put a smile on their face."

VanMatre says the donations the students received also build up their self-esteem, "When they go into those classrooms they're not going to feel left out because they're going to have everything they need."

Suzette Quintanilla, President and CEO of the Selena Foundation, was also at Monday's event.

The foundation presented Operation Safe Return with a $10,000 donation.

Quintanilla says, "We are definitely in a time where children need to feel empowerment in some way, shape or form and what better way to be able to give them school supplies so when they come into school, they feel confident and ready to go."

This is the second year in a row that the Selena Foundation has donated $10,000 to Operation Safe Return.