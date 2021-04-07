Opening a business during the pandemic presents challenges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether it’s a chocolate or vanilla shake, a tea, or a smoothie bowl, you can practically smell the protein powder walking into Third Coast Nutrition, located on the Island.

Owner Chanel Bedros said she’s always wanted to open a business, but started to seriously consider it a little over a year ago.

“I wanted to be able to own my own business and serve the community especially here in Corpus…and serve healthy options. It’s a fast convenient, way to get the healthiness out there for the city,” Bedros said.

Bedros said opening a business during the pandemic came with a few challenges like slower arrival times for Amazons orders that had chairs and decorations for her business. She also said she experienced longer wait times to get permits through the City of Corpus Christi, but said the City worked with her.

“They were very nice to us. They really made me feel like they were on my side to help me get everything passed in time for opening,” Bedros said.

After the Big Freeze, she said plumbers were backed up with orders, so getting pipes fixed and hot water was a bit of a challenge.

Some customers like Marisa Zetelski and her neighbor Bree Brummett come to support small businesses because some businesses have had to go through such a hard time during the pandemic.

“It’s like a part of our home. It makes our island culture just a huge sense of community,” Marisa Zetelski said about supporting small businesses.

Bedros said it’s all on business owners to make their own success.

“Expect to go into it alone. You’re the only person who has your name on the lease. If you’re a single business owner, You’re the only person who’s going to get the work done,” she said.

She also said that it’s the customers and community that keeps her going.

“Having a physical location where I get to physically interact with people and be a part of the actual community was really on my heart so I’m super happy this came together the way it did,” Bedros said.

Bedros said a sister store is also opening up in Gregory-Portland next month.

Catch the story on KRIS6 News tomorrow at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. as a part of the We're Open segment.

