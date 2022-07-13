With the back-to-school rush creeping up on us, parents and guardians are starting to look for school supplies.

To try and help you save every penny you can this school year, KRIS 6 News Sunrise compared some supplies online by Target, Walmart, H-E-B, and Office Depot.

Target does have online-only sales right now, and Walmart also warns customers that prices can vary online and in-store.

For a 24-pack of crayons:

Target and Walmart have the best deal, with the cheapest pack at $0.25.

Office Depot sells the same brand for $0.35.

H-E-B brand crayons are $0.36.

For glue:

Target and Walmart tie at $0.25, but each offers different styles of glue.

H-E-B comes in next with two sticks for $0.56.

Office Depot with a glue bottle for $0.59.