Woman shot after police standoff in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot by Corpus Christi police Thursday night after a standoff that lasted several hours in the 200 block of Juniper Drive in Flour Bluff.

Officers were dispatched to the home at approximately 8:42 p.m. Thursday after reports of a burglary in progress. Updates to that call provided that a homeowner notified officers that an intruder was inside the home.

When officers arrived several minutes later, they were provided with a description of the subject by the homeowner and were able to see the intruder inside the home by its surveillance system.

Shortly after they entered the home, officers were confronted by the suspect who produced what appeared to be rifle, forcing both officers to discharge their service weapons and striking the suspect.

The officers retreated out of the home and were unsuccessful in gaining compliance from the suspect in exiting the home.

Officers from the SWAT and hostage negotiating teams then were called out to assist. After they arrived and spent two hours negotiating with the suspect, the SWAT team eventually entered the home at about 11 p.m. where they found an adult female who had been injured.

The suspect was provided immediate medical attention and was then transported to a local hospital. Police said they located a weapon on the scene that had been produced by the suspect.

The Corpus Christi Police Officers who were involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with the department's current practice and policy.

Police said an internet-based information site relayed inaccurate information to the public related to this incident.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online here.

