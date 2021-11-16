One woman dead after single-vehicle accident near Beeville

A woman is dead after veering her vehicle off the road and overturning multiple times near Beeville on Sunday.

DPS troopers are investigating after 35-year-old Clarita Anguiano from Bay City, Tx was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement's preliminary investigation revealed that Anguiano was traveling with four other passengers east on US 59, when for an unknown reason, she veered her vehicle off the road to the right of the roadway, lost control, and overturned multiple times.

Anguiano and all four passengers did not have their seatbelts on at the time of the incident, and were ejected from the vehicle.

DPS says the front female passenger was transported by HALO flight to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi. An 11-year-old male passenger was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and two female passengers, ages 8 and 3, were taken to Spohn Beeville.

The investigation is ongoing.