One suspect in officer involved shooting identified and charged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released new information about a July 30th officer-involved shooting.

It happened late Saturday at a home on Aava Drive.

One of the two men shot by police in that incident on Corpus Christi's southside has been identified as 27-year-old Michael Joseph Deleon.

Deleon was charged with attempted capital murder and murder after he was released from a local hospital.

The murder charge is connected to the death of an elderly woman who was found dead inside that home on Aava Drive.

Police are not saying how that woman died, and her name has not been released.

This all began on the evening of July 29th when police got a call for a disturbance involving someone with a gun.

A man fired shots at police as they pulled up to the home.

Police say the man then barricaded himself inside the home along with his brother.

The standoff ended after about an hour and a half when the two brothers came out and fired shots at officers.

Police returned fire and shot both men.

Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police found the body of the elderly woman when they went inside the home.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police are not releasing any more information, saying this is still an active investigation.

