CCPD officers involved in non fatal shooting at 5700 block of Aava Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, July 29 at 11:26 p.m., Corpus Christi Police officers were sent to a residence at the 5700 block of Aava Dr. for a disturbance involving a gun, according to a CCPD Blotter post.

When officers arrived, they were met with an armed man, causing them to back up and set up a perimeter.

CCPD Blotter said that officers learned there was an older woman in the house and communicated with the two men in the house for about an hour and a half trying to get her released.

CCPD officers were staged outside the front of the house when the two men exited and started shooting. The police officers returned fire, hitting both of them, and provided first aid before transporting the injured men to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

CCPD Blotter states that the older woman was found dead inside the residence. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

