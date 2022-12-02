One school is spreading holiday cheer

Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi branch campus, celebrates this holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway.

Students, faculty, and staff across all SCI locations, will spend the month decorating 17 trees. The decorated trees, along with gifts donated by employees and students are delivered to local families in need this holiday season. This includes two Corpus Christi families.

"This year we were able to help two families this is a family of four and the other family we are assisting is a family of seven and with lots of little kids so the fact we are able to step in and help them is very joyous," stated Delilah Olivarez, Campus Director at SCI.

Wanting to give back to the community as much as they can, SCI Corpus Christi branch campus is also currently participating in toys for tots. They are a drop off site as well.