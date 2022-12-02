Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One school is spreading holiday cheer

Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi branch campus celebrates this holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway.
Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi branch campus' annual holiday tree and gift giveaway
KRIS 6 NEWS
Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi branch campus' annual holiday tree and gift giveaway<br/>
Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi branch campus' annual holiday tree and gift giveaway
Posted at 8:19 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 21:19:05-05

Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi branch campus, celebrates this holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway.

Students, faculty, and staff across all SCI locations, will spend the month decorating 17 trees. The decorated trees, along with gifts donated by employees and students are delivered to local families in need this holiday season. This includes two Corpus Christi families.

"This year we were able to help two families this is a family of four and the other family we are assisting is a family of seven and with lots of little kids so the fact we are able to step in and help them is very joyous," stated Delilah Olivarez, Campus Director at SCI.

Wanting to give back to the community as much as they can, SCI Corpus Christi branch campus is also currently participating in toys for tots. They are a drop off site as well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section