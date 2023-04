CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that took place at an Northwest apartment complex. It happened around 5:30 PM Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Lantana Square Apartments.

CCPD officials say the suspect, who is a male, was shot multiple times. He is expected to recover. One suspect is in custody at last report. CCPD officials say the investigation is ongoing.

