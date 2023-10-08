One person dead in officer-involved shooting near Kostoryz and Saratoga

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in a southside neighborhood.

Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Angelique Court on October 7 around 10:19 p.m. in reference to a loud house party.

When officers arrived, they saw an individual shooting into a vehicle with people inside, “at which time the officer returned fire in preservation of the third party, striking the individual who was firing into the vehicle.”

According to a press release from the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers began providing life-saving measures to the individual immediately.

“The individual was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The officer has been placed on administrative leave at this time in accordance with current department, practice, and policy,” said CCPD in a statement.

According to witnesses, there was a large number of juveniles in the area of the house party where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and further information will be forthcoming, police say.

This is an ongoing story, and we will provide more information as soon as additional details are released; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

