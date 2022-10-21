One person dead in Friday morning crash in Aransas County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:35 a.m. on SH-188 in Aransas County.

According to DPS, the crash occurred after a Dodge Ram traveling westbound on SH-188 crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on with a dump truck that was traveling eastbound.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim of Friday morning's crash will be identified once the next of kin is notified.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal accident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.