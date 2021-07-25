One person dead after hitting guardrail in Live Oak County

One person is dead after fatally hitting the guardrail of a bridge early Saturday morning.

According to DPS, around 2:47 a.m. the driver of a GMC Sierra was driving south on IH-37, 11 miles north of Three Rivers, when they veered off the roadway into a grassy median. They struck the guardrail of a bridge and then went down the embankment into the frontage road.

When police arrived, 49-year-old Bobby Coronado from Jourdanton, TX was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.