One man dead in early morning game room homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man died after a shooting at a game room on Weber Rd. early this morning.

Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to the 4500 Block of Weber Road at approximately 4:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult Hispanic male with gunshot wounds outside the game room.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he passed away, making the shooting a homicide. Lieutenant Michael Pena with CCPD's Public Information Office said police are investigating the incident.

"At this time we do not have a description of the offender, offender vehicle or how many offenders there were," Pena said. "Hopefully the Criminal Investigation Division will be able to piece together some information to put that information out and hopefully locate the offenders."

Pena also said that police are looking around the area of the scene to see if there were any working cameras that got another angle of the shooting. Police said that there were likely witnesses to the shooting inside the game room, so detectives will be interviewing them to get more clarity on the homicide.

"That'll help put together the pieces of the puzzle, to hopefully determine why it happened and who the offenders may be," Pena said.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.