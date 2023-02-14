One man dead following shooting near Harbor Freight; CCPD searching for alleged shooter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead following a shooting near the 4900 block of Ayers Street, according to Corpus Christi Police Department Officials.

The CCPD received a call for a shooting at about 4:46 p.m. Monday.

Senior Public Information Officer Travis Pace said about 10 minutes later, they received a call that a man was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Pace confirmed the man later died of his injuries.

Pace said several vehicles were damaged in the shooting, and there were multiple shots fired between them.

He added the alleged shooter is not in custody

The two involved in the shooting did know each other, Pace said, and there were no other injuries to report in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

