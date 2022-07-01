CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local artist, Leah Grundhauser is transforming the Aransas Pass City Hall to tell the history of Shimporee, the wetlands, and those that come together to make this city a community.

“It's something that kind of educates people. Encourages them to preserve the nature around us. Respect what we have before its gone. Cherish what we have, take care of it,” said Grundhauser.

Grundhauser said she tries to capture the colors of South Texas nature through her artwork.

“Step back, relax, watch. Then, you’ll see them and they’re beautiful.”

This will be the second mural painted by Grundhauser. Her first mural overlooks the wetlands at the Aransas Pass aquatic center.

Kaylynn Paxton, the Director of Community Enrichment in Aransas Pass said the personality of Grunhausers work really shines through.

“Our guest can come and say hey, I saw a bird like that,” said Paxton.

Now, as we see the city grow, Grundhauser wants people in Aransas Pass to keep the environment in mind.

“It’s that we need to have a mindful and conscious understanding of the impact with every move we take,” Graundhauser said.

These mural’s serve as a reminder of that. A platform to educate and raise awareness of the nature that surrounds us.