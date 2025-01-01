One hospitalized after crashing into building on the West Side of Corpus Christi Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An early morning crash sent one person to the hospital on the West Side of Corpus Christi on Wednesday morning, Jan. 1.

Police say that just before 7 a.m., a passerby came across a white van that had crashed into a building on Horne Road near Barrera Drive.

The driver was trapped in the van and had to be rescued by firefighters. He would be taken to the hospital with a severe cut to his head, though his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say it appears the van was heading west on Horne Road but for some reason the driver did not turn as the road starts to curve to the right and instead veered off the road and went straight into the building.

"We don't have any idea if this is alcohol related, it could have been a medical issue, it could have been a guy who was on his way to work who fell asleep," Corpus Christi Police Department Captain Ed Shannon said.

The driver was the only person in the van at the time of the crash. The building they struck was a real estate business and is heavily damaged.