CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Omni Hotel will be playing host to furrier guests than usual this weekend.

The International Feline Showcase starts today at the hotel, with hundreds of cats competing for the title of "Best in Breed". The cats will not only be judged for their looks, but their temperament too.

The showcase will last from Jan. 6 - 8, tickets can be purchased online.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.