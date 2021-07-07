Old Harbor Bridge light removal project is now complete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city officials report they are now finished with completing the removal of lights from the Harbor Bridge.

If you recall, the lights had to be removed for safety reasons due to extensive corrosion of the mounting brackets that held those lights up.

City officials stated, "The lights were installed in 2010 and were designed to last only five years but had been in place for more than ten years. The lighting system had passed its end of life by nearly six years."

The new harbor bridge is expected to have a state of the art lighting system.