CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The former Airline Motors site is being demolished to make way for the city's newest fire station.

Whitestar Demolition is currently tearing down the old building. The new facility, Fire Station 11, will replace the existing station located on Airline near King High School.

Old Airline Motors site demolished to build the new Fire Station 11.

Fire Station 11 will be a single-story building featuring four apparatus bays, a work and living area, a kitchen, and other amenities, including an exercise room.

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