Oil Belt fields set to receive funds for upgrades and repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major improvements are in the works to Oil Belt Fields.

Home to the 2022 Junior League World Series Champions, Oil Belt Fields has been used by local leagues and softball teams for decades.

During last week's Commissioners Court meeting, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott announced that the remaining $3.1million of allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used in the budget.

What community members have to play with at the field needs some major work. Many say there are holes in the fields, safety hazards, not enough restroom facilities, and a concession stand that seems to be falling apart.

"I think it has a lot of things that need to be done," said Judge Scott, "They're using the park right now as it is. We're very happy the kids are getting this, but we can always do better."

The plan will also make the fields ADA compliant. For those who use these fields, this isn't just about a cosmetic makeover.

"I think safety should be first. Putting it into the fields, that will be safe for the players. Also, in the stands too, as far as the bleachers for the fans," One of the league coaches, Woody Gonzales said.

Caleb Stone is also a coach and is on the league's board. He agrees that the potential improvements would benefit the children more than anyone else.

"For the most part, the concession stands being remodeled or just brand new ones completely," said Stone, "That's also a board room. The field also needs work. It's the most important thing. Better field for the kids to play on means it's going to be easier for everyone."

One of the little league players, Luke Gonzales, mentions that he would love to see more repairs that could allow him to play better.

"We need a lot of work. I would say the walls by the concession stands, definitely the bathrooms, and the batting cages for all of us," Gonzales said.

Next week, Nueces County Commissioners will select an architect to determine how the funds will be distributed.

Judge Scott says the remaining allocated funds must be used by December 2026.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.