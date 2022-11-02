Watch Now
Officials shut down portion of SPID near Weber after cement truck rollover

Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 02, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded to a major rollover accident at SPID and Weber Road.

Police said a cement truck was headed eastbound on Highway 358 near Weber and rolled over. The cement truck is now blocking three lanes of traffic. Authorities say the highway will be shut down for several hours while crews clean up the wreck, so avoid the area if possible.

"Officers are working a traffic accident on HWY 358 EB @ Weber. All three lanes of travel will be shut down for several hours due to clean-up," stated officials in a Tweet.

CCPD will provide an update once the lanes are re-opened.

First responders were able to extract the driver from the overturned cement truck and took him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

