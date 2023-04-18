Officials rescue person from tractor after hitting electrical pole in southern Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person was rescued on Monday night after being trapped underneath an electrical pole while on their tractor near southern Nueces County.

Nueces County Pct. 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera said on his Facebook page that emergency personnel were called after a farming tractor struck an electrical pole while plowing a field near FM 665 and CR22.

"The electrical lines fell on top of the tractor, trapping the driver within the cab of the tractor," Rivera said on his post.

Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 3 along with constable deputies were "able to rescue the the driver."

Rivera added NEC Co-op Energy was called to scene after the incident.

