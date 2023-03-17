Officials: Bomb threat in Downtown Corpus Christi was a hoax

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday night, a bomb threat in Downtown Corpus Christi, turned out to be a hoax, according to officials.

The Corpus Christi Police Department received a call for a suspicious package at the 600 block of North Chaparral Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Officials said when on-scene, they discovered there was something on the package that indicated they needed to take precautions.

The package was then x-rayed by officials, who said the package was not a bomb.

Officials said one person was arrested following the threat.

