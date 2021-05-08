Officers respond to two shootings within the same hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two different shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. last night, prompting Corpus Christi police to respond to two separate scenes.

One shooting happened at the Buccaneer Apartments on 100 Buccaneer Drive late Friday night. Officers believe it may have been caused as a result of an attempted robbery. The complex is across the street from the Corpus Christi Doctors Regional Medical Center.

After police received several phone calls, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at the Doctors Regional Medical Center and treated for his wounds. Though they would not comment on the nature of where he was shot or how many times, they did say the victim is now in stable condition.

The other shooting happened in the downtown area, on Morgan Street. According to officers, this shooting stemmed from an argument. The victim of this shooting is also in stable condition according to CCPD.

"Usually in shootings, it takes a lot of officers to secure the area, secure witnesses, get information," Lieutenant Brayden Tackett, Corpus Christi Police Department, said. "When you have that many within that short time frame, it pulls officers from one scene to the next scene, it pulls in officers from different areas of the town. So yeah, it's kind of difficult. But we got great officers that respond to things like that very quickly, get things secured and help vicitms then gather information to help solve the cases."

Investigations are still ongoing. We will keep you posted with more information as it develops.