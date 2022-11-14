Officer-involved shooting at a local bar on South Staples St. under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers responded to an emergency backup call for two officers that were off-duty at a bar located on the 5800 block of South Staples Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the off-duty officers had been assaulted by an adult male. The off-duty officer then protected himself by shooting the offender once in the shoulder.

Officers at the scene administered medical assistance to the man shot until medics arrived.

Both the man and the off-duty officer were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was shot is expected to be charged with one count of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

Police are still investigating the case and ask if you have any information, please call the Corpus Christi Police Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

